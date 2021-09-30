Weather Forecast For Joplin
JOPLIN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
