Janesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JANESVILLE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
