Daily Weather Forecast For Victoria
VICTORIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
