Daily Weather Forecast For Victoria

VICTORIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 73 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.