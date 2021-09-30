Binghamton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BINGHAMTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
