Binghamton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BINGHAMTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



