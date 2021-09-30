Weather Forecast For Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



