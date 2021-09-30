Weather Forecast For Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
