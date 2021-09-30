Weather Forecast For Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
