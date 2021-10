Take advantage of Thursday sun in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) A sunny Thursday is here for Cheyenne, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cheyenne:

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.