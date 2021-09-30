CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees 9/30: 4 Takeaways from Yankees loss to the Blue Jays

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After an incredible run of winning seven games in a row, the New York Yankees hoped to win another one last night by taking the series from the Blue Jays. The Yankees swept the Red Sox and retook the number one berth in the wild card race, gaining home-field advantage and putting the Red Sox two games behind. With five games to go in the regular season, the Yankees sent their ace Gerrit Cole to the mound at Roger’s Center in Toronto to face the Jays Jose Berrios. At the end of the night, Berrios acted like the Toronto ace and Gole didn’t; the Yankees lost when Bo Bichette hit a homer in the eighth, the Blue Jays edged the Yankees 6-5.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees bracing for the end of the Brett Gardner era

The 38-year-old Gardner is completing his 14th season with the New York Yankees. And Gardner, the last remaining active player from the team which won the 2009 World Series, could be a free agent this winter. According to Spotrac, Gardner holds a 2022 player option worth $2.3 million. USA Today’s...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS Boston

Red Sox Claim AL’s Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. For much of the day on Sunday, it looked like Boston would need to play a 163rd game to have a shot at the postseason. But the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-5 victory and series sweep, thanks to the big bat of third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers broke up a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with a monster...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#New York Yankees 9 30#The Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Yankees’ final week vs. Blue Jays, Rays

It all comes down to these six games for the Yankees. From the miserable low ebb of an estimated 24 percent chance to make the playoffs back on July 16 to a season-high 98 percent chance on Aug. 27 to where it stands through 156 games: The Yankees begin Tuesday in the first wild-card spot, a game up on the Red Sox in the second wild card, two games up on the Blue Jays — meaning they’re two games from sliding out of the postseason — as they head to Toronto for a crucial three-game series. They close the regular season with three home games against the dreaded Rays.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
FOX Sports

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Yankees

LINE: Blue Jays -122, Yankees +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will square off on Tuesday. The Blue Jays are 43-31 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .461 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .601 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 46 home runs.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy