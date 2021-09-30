Weather Forecast For Kennewick
KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0