Missoula, MT

Thursday sun alert in Missoula — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Missoula Today
 4 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) A sunny Thursday is here for Missoula, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Missoula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cCmafza00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.


