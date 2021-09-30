Thursday sun alert in Missoula — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(MISSOULA, MT) A sunny Thursday is here for Missoula, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Missoula:
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
