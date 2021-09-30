CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Thursday set for rain in Jacksonville — 3 ways to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jacksonville Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cCmaYlN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

