Lawton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAWTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



