Lawton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAWTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
