KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. The Netflix Original Korean Drama Squid Game is currently the talk of the town and has been on top of trending lists for days now since its release on September 17, 2021. As soon as it was up for streaming on the huge platform, Squid Game became one of the most popular content, debuting at the No.1 spot in South Korea and No.2 worldwide.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO