The San Francisco 49ers found themselves in an unexpected and unwanted special teams conundrum during a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when a pregame groin injury to kicker Robbie Gould left them trying to decide between using punter Mitch Wishnowsky on field goals and extra points or not using a kicker in scoring opportunities at all.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO