CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Claressa Shields blasts the state of women's boxing: 'I should've started doing MMA sooner'

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Claressa Shields is disappointed with how female athletes have been treated in boxing.

The two-time boxing Olympic gold medalist and current undefeated boxing champion doesn’t feel women have received a fair shake when it comes to opportunities competing professionally in the sweet science.

Shields (1-0 MMA) debuted in MMA last month under the PFL banner and is expected to return to the cage for her second bout on Oct. 27. She feels she had no option but to take her talents to MMA in order to maximize her earnings and stardom, as boxing wasn’t going to get the job done.

“I feel like I wouldn’t have switched over if I could become a household name in boxing,” Shields told MMA Junkie. “I feel like I did everything I could do in boxing to be that household name and get that million dollar check. Even with all my accomplishments, it’s still not enough. That just pissed me off in general.

“But I decided that you know, instead of retiring from boxing and saying, ‘F this sport,’ I’m going to keep defending my titles in boxing, but I’m going to use my youth of 26 and see what I can do by the age of 32 – see if I can become MMA champion and a household name in MMA.

“I’ve already become a household name in MMA in the past few months just off one fight. So I should’ve started doing MMA way sooner. In boxing, you can only get so far and get so much notoriety, but in MMA it’s limitless.”

Shields feels boxing is not promoting female talent properly and the popularity of women’s MMA proves they have what it takes to take center stage in combat sports.

“It’s sexist for people to say that (women can’t sell) without giving up the opportunity,” Shields said. “That’s the thing. Start giving women the opportunity, start getting the numbers. And if women don’t sell, whatever if they don’t sell, do your job and promote the fights. Build the story. Have the girls push each other at weigh-ins and sh*t. Do your job. That’s what you’re supposed to do.

“But they feel in women’s boxing that that’s impossible. How is it impossible if women in MMA are doing it? I think guys at the top who don’t want to cut the check, they’re just saying all this stuff so they can save money. ‘Women can’t do this. Women can’t do that. That’s going to lose us money,’ when it’s not.”

Women in MMA often headline MMA events across all major promotions and some of the biggest names in the sport are female. Women’s MMA has come a long way in the last decade and Shields strongly believes it’s due to the support that’s been given from the very top of the major organizations.

“Women’s MMA is way bigger than (women’s) boxing,” Shields said. “I don’t know why because boxing has been around way longer and we have better-skilled fighters when it comes to standing up. I feel like in MMA, women get more respect because they fight at the same time as the men.

“People at the top like Dana White, Peter Murray, all these different organizations they give women a platform and they build the women up. Now women are being the main event and guys are in the undercard of women because the women have more fans than the men, and they’re entertaining and they’re tough fighters. I think that in boxing women have never been given that opportunity on the forefront, to be pay-per-view, and you know, just to have those opportunities to fight in the co-main event of a big card, to grow our brand and stuff. We have to do things outside of boxing to grow our brand and the men don’t have to do that.”

Shields returns to action in MMA on the main card of the 2021 PFL Championship on Oct. 27 against Abigail Montes. The event is being headlined by the final of the women’s lightweight season in a matchup between Kayla Harrison and Taylor Guardado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mofnv_0cCmZ9zE00

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder spars a “Nightmare” – looks in phenomenal shape

Deontay Wilder got some excellent preparation for his trilogy clash with Tyson Fury as the former heavyweight champion readies to break from training. “The Bronze Bomber” spent time inside the ropes with the in-form Robert Helenius, known as “The Nordic Nightmare,” for obvious reasons. Wilder, as WBN reported last week,...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Valentina Shevchenko fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fired back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA. Nurmagomedov recently had some choice comments to make regarding the ring card girls in mixed martial arts, essentially arguing that they are useless to the sport. Shevchenko, however, disagrees with what “The Eagle” has suggested. Speaking to reporters following UFC 266, Shevchenko was asked why she made a detour and stopped to talk to the ring card girls following her win over Lauren Murphy. According to Shevchenko, she wanted to show her respect to them, as Shevchenko believes ring card girls are important to MMA.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Claressa Shields
thesource.com

[WATCH] Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit by Flying Drink at UFC 266

Tekashi 6ix9ine hit Las Vegas attempting to catch some UFC action and instead got a drink thrown at him. The rainbow-haired rapper was on hand at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 266 and engaged with another man in the crowd who called him a bitch. Tekashi attempted to move past, but the man threw an item at the rapper and hits him in the back.
UFC
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Mma#Blasts#Combat#Pfl
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield faces medical suspension after boxing Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield will have to take some time off before committing to any sort of combat sports future. Holyfield (44-10-2-1) suffered a quick first-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vitor Belfort (watch highlights) in an exhibition boxing match inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11 airing on Triller pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was waved off just 1:49 into the fight. Holyfield had already been knocked down once and referee Sam Burgos quickly stopped the fight following a subsequent burst of punches by Belfort.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz reacts following TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “I knew I had it coming”

MMA icon Nick Diaz returned to action at tonight’s UFC 266 event for a middleweight rematch with fellow legend Robbie Lawler. Diaz (26-10 MMA) and Lawler (29-15 MMA) had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47. That previous April evening in Las Vegas, the Stockton native wound up emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy