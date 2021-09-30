Poor country debt could worsen due to commodity prices, interest rates - Malpass

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The debt situation for poor countries could worsen with volatile commodity prices and higher interest rates, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday.

More than half of the world’s poorest countries are in external debt distress, Malpass said in a speech from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. (Reporting by David Lawder and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)