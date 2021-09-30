4-Day Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
