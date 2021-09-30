Wichita Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WICHITA FALLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
