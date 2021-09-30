3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Grand Junction, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Junction:

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



