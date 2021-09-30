San Angelo Daily Weather Forecast

SAN ANGELO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.