San Angelo Daily Weather Forecast
SAN ANGELO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
