Bowling Green, KY

Thursday set for clouds in Bowling Green - 3 ways to make the most of it

Bowling Green Digest
 4 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, KY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowling Green:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cCmXxfN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bowling Green Digest

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

