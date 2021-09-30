Sun forecast for Bend — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(BEND, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bend:
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
