4-Day Weather Forecast For Fargo

FARGO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



