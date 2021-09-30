CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

A rainy Thursday in Tuscaloosa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Tuscaloosa Times
 4 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Thursday is set to be rainy in Tuscaloosa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscaloosa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cCmXkRA00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

