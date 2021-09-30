Duluth Daily Weather Forecast

DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.