Duluth Daily Weather Forecast
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
