Thursday rain in Bellingham meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Bellingham, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0cCmXdG500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

