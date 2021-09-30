Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
