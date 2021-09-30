Panama City Daily Weather Forecast
PANAMA CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
