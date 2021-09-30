Panama City Daily Weather Forecast

PANAMA CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.