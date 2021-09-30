4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Fe

SANTA FE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.