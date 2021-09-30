Abilene Weather Forecast
ABILENE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
