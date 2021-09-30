Yakima Daily Weather Forecast

YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.