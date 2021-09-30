4-Day Weather Forecast For Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
