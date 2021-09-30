4-Day Weather Forecast For Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



