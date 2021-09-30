Conroe Weather Forecast
CONROE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
