Jump on Killeen’s rainy forecast today

 4 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Killeen Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Killeen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cCmXIuw00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Nws
