Weather Forecast For Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
