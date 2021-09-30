Odessa Daily Weather Forecast
ODESSA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
