Odessa Daily Weather Forecast

ODESSA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



