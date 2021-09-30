CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Thursday rain in Columbia meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Columbia Daily
 4 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cCmXDVJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbia Daily

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

