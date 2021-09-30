Weather Forecast For Melbourne
MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0