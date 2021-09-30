Weather Forecast For Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
