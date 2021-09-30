Springfield Daily Weather Forecast
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
