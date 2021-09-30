CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Thursday rain in Mckinney meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 4 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Mckinney, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mckinney:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cCmX5Wk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

