Tyler Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TYLER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
