Tyler Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tyler News Watch
 4 days ago

TYLER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cCmX4e100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

