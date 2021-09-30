Pueblo Daily Weather Forecast
PUEBLO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
