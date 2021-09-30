Youngstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.