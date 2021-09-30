CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Rainy forecast for Mission? Jump on it!

 4 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mission Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mission:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cCmWoib00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mission, TX
Mission, TX
