Olympia Weather Forecast
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Heavy rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
