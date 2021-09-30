New Haven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.