Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
