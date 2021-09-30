Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



