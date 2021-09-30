Daily Weather Forecast For Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
