ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul City Council is looking at huge changes to their tobacco laws, including a new approach to make vaping more expensive. The proposed ordinance would ban the use of coupons and discounts for all forms of tobacco. Other cities have banned coupons for cigarettes, but St. Paul would be the first to outlaw them across the board.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO